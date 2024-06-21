StockNews.com Upgrades Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) to “Hold”

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 47.3% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,302 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

