Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MITK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.10 million, a PE ratio of -70.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.49 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,240,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mitek Systems by 852.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 735,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 658,603 shares in the last quarter. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Mitek Systems by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 720,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 28.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 718,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

