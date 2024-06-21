Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $209.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.55. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $221.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,623,000 after acquiring an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,655,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

