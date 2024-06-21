European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Kevin Troup Buys 11,000 Shares

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Troup acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £9,680 ($12,299.87).

Kevin Troup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Kevin Troup bought 10,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £8,700 ($11,054.64).

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

EAT opened at GBX 88.60 ($1.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.80. European Assets Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.17). The stock has a market cap of £319.02 million, a P/E ratio of 886.00 and a beta of 1.05.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

