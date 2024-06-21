Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Ross Paterson Acquires 6,429 Shares of Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Ross Paterson bought 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 572 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of £36,773.88 ($46,726.66).
Bytes Technology Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 563 ($7.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bytes Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 452.60 ($5.75) and a one year high of GBX 665 ($8.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,963.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 525.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 560.29.
Bytes Technology Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,736.84%.
Bytes Technology Group Company Profile
Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
