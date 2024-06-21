NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89. NetEase has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,677,000 after buying an additional 1,315,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth $103,658,000. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after buying an additional 789,499 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 804.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after buying an additional 704,753 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

