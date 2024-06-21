J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Ben Whitley Purchases 20 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 751 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150.20 ($190.85).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 742.50 ($9.43) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 754.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 777.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of £917.88 million, a PE ratio of 2,320.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 587 ($7.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.50 ($10.96).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.19) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.75) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

