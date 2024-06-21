Sian Hill Buys 20,000 Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Stock

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) insider Sian Hill bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,822.11).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of LON CORD opened at GBX 77.60 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. The company has a market cap of £594.64 million, a PE ratio of 862.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.76. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 56.80 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.11).

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.