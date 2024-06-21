Aminex PLC (LON:AEX) Insider Tom Mackay Sells 3,873,959 Shares

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) insider Tom Mackay sold 3,873,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £77,479.18 ($98,448.77).

Aminex stock opened at GBX 1.53 ($0.02) on Friday. Aminex PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.10 ($0.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.06. The company has a market cap of £64.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

