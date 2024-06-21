Mears Group plc (LON:MER) Insider Andrew C. M. Smith Purchases 99,697 Shares

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) insider Andrew C. M. Smith bought 99,697 shares of Mears Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £359,906.17 ($457,314.07).

Mears Group Trading Up 0.6 %

LON MER opened at GBX 361 ($4.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £346.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. Mears Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 249.82 ($3.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 398 ($5.06). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 376.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 350.73.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Mears Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,062.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price objective on Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.76) to GBX 420 ($5.34) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MER

Mears Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.