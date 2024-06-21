Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Trading Up 0.1%

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.16.

About Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF

The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.

