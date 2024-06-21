Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Down 1.1%

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.24 and last traded at $40.84. Approximately 5,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.