Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading Up 0.2%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 2,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullman Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John A. Riley III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $36,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 237,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,541.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullman Bancorp stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Cullman Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

