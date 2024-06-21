TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Trading Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.08 and last traded at $39.08. 1,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.13.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.78.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

