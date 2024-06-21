Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 33 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

