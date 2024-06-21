Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31. Approximately 6,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 2,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.83.

About Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Alexis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexis Practical Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.