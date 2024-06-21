FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Trading 0.1% Higher

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $166.14 and last traded at $165.77. 2,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $165.53.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $182.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based global index composed of companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESGG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

