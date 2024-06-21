Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Stock Price Down 1%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

