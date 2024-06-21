Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.03. Approximately 4,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April stock. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April makes up 0.9% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC owned 41.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

