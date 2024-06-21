Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.10 ($0.28). 1,350,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,119,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.15 ($0.28).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £191.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2,210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.84.

About Digital 9 Infrastructure

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

