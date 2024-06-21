Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Trading Up 3.8%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Bechtle Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

