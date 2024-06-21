Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Touchstone Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $39.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

