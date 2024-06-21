TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Trading Up 0.1%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.43. Approximately 24,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 22,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

