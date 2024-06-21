American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading 0.3% Higher

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.65. Approximately 301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Low Volatility ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 80.61% of American Century Low Volatility ETF worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The American Century Low Volatility ETF (LVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to create a low-volatility portfolio of US stocks with enhanced risk-adjusted returns. LVOL was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

