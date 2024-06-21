Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Up 2.6%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.61 and last traded at C$7.59. Approximately 761,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 633,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.04. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of C$325.33 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.5056254 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

