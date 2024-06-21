Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Down 6.4%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 20,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Orbsat Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 15.27.
About Orbsat
Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orbsat
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Orbsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.