Reviewing Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) & Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals and Iterum Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virpax Pharmaceuticals and Iterum Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.19 million N/A N/A Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.37 million ($2.65) -0.43

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virpax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Iterum Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and Iterum Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 421.74%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iterum Therapeutics is more favorable than Virpax Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Virpax Pharmaceuticals and Iterum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -345.87% -161.82% Iterum Therapeutics N/A -664.00% -104.17%

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics beats Virpax Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain. The company's preclinical stage product candidates also comprise AnQlar, an anti-viral barrier to prevent or reduce the risk or the intensity of viral infections in humans, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2; and NobrXiol, an investigational formulation to be delivered via the nasal route to enhance cannabidiol transport to the brain. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

