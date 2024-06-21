Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Argus lifted their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.
Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 1.0 %
Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners
In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $57,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.
Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.
