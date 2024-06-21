MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

