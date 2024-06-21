MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MiX Telematics
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.