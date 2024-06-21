RH (NYSE:RH) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.46.

RH Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that RH will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

