StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

