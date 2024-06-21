Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Vista Gold Trading Up 2.2 %
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vista Gold
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
