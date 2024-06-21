Head to Head Survey: Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Roma Green Finance and FTI Consulting, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roma Green Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A FTI Consulting 0 0 2 0 3.00

FTI Consulting has a consensus price target of $255.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.30%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Roma Green Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

99.4% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Roma Green Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Roma Green Finance and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A FTI Consulting 8.51% 15.97% 9.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roma Green Finance and FTI Consulting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FTI Consulting $3.49 billion 2.12 $274.89 million $8.60 24.05

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Roma Green Finance.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Roma Green Finance on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers construction and environmental solutions, data and analytics, disputes, health solutions, and risk and investigation services. The Economic Consulting segment provides antitrust and competition economics, financial economics, and international arbitration services. The Technology segment offers corporate legal department consulting; e-discovery and expertise; and information governance, privacy, and security services. The Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications, and public affairs services. It serves aerospace and defense, airlines and aviation, blockchain and digital assets, chemicals, construction and environmental solutions, energy, financial services, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality, gaming and leisure, automotive and industrial, insurance, mining, private equity, power and renewable, public sector and government contracts, real estate, retail and consumer products, telecom, media and technology, and transportation and logistics sectors. FTI Consulting, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

