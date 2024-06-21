Reviewing X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG) & Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X3 and Perion Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get X3 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X3 $16.83 million 0.04 -$109.60 million N/A N/A Perion Network $743.16 million 0.58 $117.41 million $2.10 4.27

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than X3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.9% of X3 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of X3 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Perion Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares X3 and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X3 N/A N/A N/A Perion Network 13.94% 20.70% 14.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for X3 and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X3 0 0 0 0 N/A Perion Network 0 6 0 0 2.00

Perion Network has a consensus price target of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 174.55%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than X3.

Risk and Volatility

X3 has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perion Network beats X3 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X3

(Get Free Report)

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also provides supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it offers an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company provides a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it offers Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for X3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.