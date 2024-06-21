Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$166,064.50. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,965. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

TSE TOU opened at C$62.40 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$53.45 and a 1-year high of C$74.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C($0.68). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.78%. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4043109 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

