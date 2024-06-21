Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Head-To-Head Review

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Blink Charging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Serve Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blink Charging and Serve Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $140.60 million 1.92 -$203.69 million ($2.86) -0.93 Serve Robotics $210,000.00 328.60 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Serve Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blink Charging.

This table compares Blink Charging and Serve Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -122.09% -25.12% -16.97% Serve Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blink Charging and Serve Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 3 4 0 2.57 Serve Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blink Charging presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 180.90%. Given Blink Charging’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Serve Robotics.

Summary

Serve Robotics beats Blink Charging on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers fleets, property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

