Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $337.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

