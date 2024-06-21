Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,530,000 after acquiring an additional 977,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,231 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.7% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after buying an additional 1,548,370 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,440,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SNV opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $40.92.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.
Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.
