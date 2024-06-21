Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

TME has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.