Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) versus WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Head-To-Head Survey

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getty Images and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $916.55 million 1.50 $19.34 million $0.06 56.00 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Getty Images has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Getty Images has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Getty Images and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 2 4 0 2.67 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getty Images presently has a consensus price target of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 80.80%. Given Getty Images’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images 3.33% 9.18% 2.35% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -464.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Getty Images shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Getty Images shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Getty Images beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections. In addition, it maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel. Further, the company provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves media outlets, advertising agencies and corporations, individual creators, and prosumers. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

