Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $99,045,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Fabrinet by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after purchasing an additional 369,389 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fabrinet by 216.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 291.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 205,057 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after purchasing an additional 174,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FN stock opened at $245.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.72. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $114.83 and a fifty-two week high of $257.04.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
