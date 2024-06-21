Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.38.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 194.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 505,578 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 37,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,432,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

