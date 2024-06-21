Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,165,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Valvoline by 368.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,655,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,792,000 after buying an additional 218,508 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

