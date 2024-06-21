Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Genpact by 140.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Genpact by 120.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

