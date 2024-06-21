Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.08.

LNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Light & Wonder

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.