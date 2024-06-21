Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Buys 28,781 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Chet Patel bought 28,781 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £32,810.34 ($41,690.39).

Mitie Group Stock Performance

LON MTO opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.94 ($1.59). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,680.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

