United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Sells £42,683.49 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($12.92), for a total value of £42,683.49 ($54,235.69).
Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Louise Beardmore bought 18 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($12.78) per share, for a total transaction of £181.08 ($230.09).
United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.83) on Friday. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 896.76 ($11.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.48). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,046.75. The stock has a market cap of £6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,315.79, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76.
United Utilities Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.63) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
