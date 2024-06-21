United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Sells £42,683.49 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($12.92), for a total value of £42,683.49 ($54,235.69).

Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Louise Beardmore bought 18 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($12.78) per share, for a total transaction of £181.08 ($230.09).

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.83) on Friday. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 896.76 ($11.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.48). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,046.75. The stock has a market cap of £6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,315.79, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 33.19 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26,315.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.63) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.