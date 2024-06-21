Naguib Kheraj Purchases 40,000 Shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($106,734.43).
Petershill Partners Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON:PHLL opened at GBX 208 ($2.64) on Friday. Petershill Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.50 ($2.73). The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 904.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.22.
Petershill Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Petershill Partners’s payout ratio is currently 5,217.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on PHLL
Petershill Partners Company Profile
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petershill Partners
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.