Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Insider Steve Cooke Purchases 10,000 Shares

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Cooke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.45) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($124,523.51).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of YNGA opened at GBX 958 ($12.17) on Friday. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 919.03 ($11.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,240 ($15.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 981.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,017.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £364.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,995.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 10.88 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,583.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.52) price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

