Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Anna Cross Sells 53,422 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($137,797.53).

Barclays Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 208.05 ($2.64) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 224.30 ($2.85). The stock has a market cap of £31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.19, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.58.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BARC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Peel Hunt started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.11) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 262 ($3.33).

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.